Mayim Bialik

The Blossom alum scored another major TV role with The Big Bang Theory, for which she earned four Emmy nominations. Bialik also worked her way to a Ph.D. in neuroscience and is an author.

The Call Me Kat star was married to Michael Stone from 2003 to 2012. They have two sons together.

Bialik is currently the host of Jeopardy! alongside Ken Jennings.