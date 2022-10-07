Miley Cyrus

Cyrus made a name for herself as the titular character on Hannah Montana. She then progressed to a solo music career, releasing hit singles “We Can’t Stop,” “Wrecking Ball” and “Malibu.” The singer has served as a coach on The Voice and appeared in a 2019 episode of Black Mirror.

The Tennessee native, who previously came out as pansexual, was married to her The Last Song costar Liam Hemsworth from 2018 to 2020. She later dated Kaitlynn Carter and Cody Simpson. Cyrus is currently in a relationship with Maxx Morando.