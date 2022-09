4. What Was Her Favorite Childhood Film?

In 2018, Layne told Vanity Fair that she “was always acting” as a kid — partially due to her love of The Lion King. “I used to watch it every day and create these extravagant stories with my Barbies and stuffed animals,” she said. “My dad says I would say the entire movie out loud, and it’s still the one VHS that I have. I even had a drawing of Simba and Mufasa at my last place — I don’t know if I’m too old for that.”