How Will It End?

Well, Comer and Oh wouldn’t give that away, but they did reveal how they felt about the ending.

“It’s mixed emotions. I was kind of stunned,” Comer admitted to the New York Times in February 2022. “The beautiful thing about shooting the ending was that we were together on set, which was amazing. I don’t know how I feel about the ending, truth be told.”

Oh added, “I thought it was quite victorious. And I think we stayed true to the characters and to each other.”