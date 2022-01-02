Everything to Know About Killing Eve Season 4

Who Else Is Involved?

Continuing the tradition of changing head writers each season, Laura Neal will be taking over from Suzanne Heathcote, who helmed season 3. The executive producer previously worked on Sex Education and Secret Diary of a Call Girl.

“Laura is frighteningly bright, takes no prisoners and can laugh at anything,” executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle said in a statement in February 2020. “She’s wicked and wild, emotional and provocative. The stories we are already creating for season 4 promise a pitch-black riot.”