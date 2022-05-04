Samantha’s Future

The actress recalled reading a script for a third SATC movie — and Samantha’s story line was “heartbreaking.” Cattrall discussed the idea that her character would receive unsolicited pictures from Miranda and Steve’s son, Brady, telling the outlet, “Why can’t Samantha, who owns her PR company — maybe she had to sell it because of financial woes? 2008 was tough. Some people are still recovering. She had to sell it to some guy who’s wearing a hoodie, and that’s the dilemma she has. I mean that’s a scenario that was kind of off the top of one of my reps’ heads, and I thought that’s a great idea. That’s a conflict. Instead of an underage boy’s … I would have preferred for all of us to have some kind of event to warrant a third film. That didn’t happen.”