She’ll Embrace Her Sexy Side

Cohen asked whether the Skims founder will promote a less sexy image after she becomes a lawyer, to which she replied, “You can do it all.” Since she is “in the best shape” of her life, she explained that she will post bikini photos if she wants to, adding: “You gotta be you.” However, she does not want to embarrass her children, so “there will be limits.”

West famously told Kardashian her Met Gala dress was “too sexy” during an October 2019 episode of the reality show. “He is my husband so I obviously want to honor him and what he’s feeling and he’s been going through this life change,” she said on The Real the following month. “It’s mostly about the kids. … We had that discussion and that fight, and at the end of the day, that’s what marriage is. I take a little bit of him and I respect what he’s saying and I totally compromise.”