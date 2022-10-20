Kendall’s Solo Trip

Later in the episode, Kendall Jenner planned a trip to Las Vegas that didn’t turn out as planned. “Kylie dropped out last minute. Shocker. She has her newborn and I think she was just tired and wanted to stay home. I get it,” the model, 26, told cameras. “I think I was looking forward to sister time and having her with me. And she would made a lot of this a lot easier.”

Kendall, who was joined instead by Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) and Justine Skye, recalled previously not wanting to film with her friends.

“When it comes to friends being on the show, it went back a really long time to when I was in middle school and [Keeping Up With the Kardashians] had just started. Friends at school were a little sus. They wanted to come over to be on it or something like that, so my walls went up then,” she detailed. “I also just get uncomfortable. I never want to be like, ‘Hey, come be on my show.’ I don’t know, it just is always weird for me. But now I have gotten a lot more comfortable with it.”