Khloe’s Candid Thoughts About Her Body

During the episode, Khloé revealed that she has thought about getting plastic surgery.

“I am really contemplating getting my boobs done — it is something I think about all the time,” she said in a confessional. “I am wearing a latex top with a bra top so they look great right now. And I wish they looked like this all the time. I just want a fuller — like, when you see me in a bikini, I don’t have cleavage. Like, my sisters have ample cleavage.”

The California native added: “You just gotta see them without this top on. That’s for another show.”

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner proposed a “mother-daughter” boob job after previously discussing her interest in going under the knife.