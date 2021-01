The Right Time

One month after it was announced that KUWTK would be ending, Khloe, 36, admitted that it felt like the best decision for the family. “We get two weeks off a year. It’s exhausting. We’re all in a different place in our lives and some of us need a nap,” she said during an episode of the “Emergency Contact” podcast. “It’s hard because I’m not good with change, but that doesn’t mean I don’t need a break.”