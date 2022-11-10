Building Up Her Confidence

In a confessional, the KKW Beauty founder reflected on Khloé’s past ambivalence toward the event.

“Khloé has always been really nervous to go to the Met. But after this year, we decided she is going and that is it. Me and myself,” Kim detailed. “So, I was like, ‘You are going to look amazing. You are going to use my glam and we are going to get ready together.'”

She continued: “‘We are going to make this the best experience ever and you are going to feel good about yourself. You are going to show the world, ‘F–k you, I am invited to the Met, dude.'”