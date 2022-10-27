Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Reality TV

Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Candice Swanepoel at Skims Campaign Ahead of Kanye West Romance Rumors: ‘So Stunning and So Beautiful’

By
Career Highlight Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Candice Swanepoel at Skims Campaign Ahead of Kanye West Romance Rumors
 Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock
6
4 / 6
podcast

A Career Highlight

After being invited to join the Skims photo shoot, the California native gushed about the “surreal” moment.

“I really wasn’t planning on it, but I am not going to turn it down. Not next to these women,” she told cameras. “Thank God I have laser hair removed everything from my entire body, so I don’t have to worry about if I shaved today or anything like that. F—k it. I am in the campaign.”

Kim added: “I didn’t even dream that I would be a part of this moment. So, this is kind of crazy. I am going to soak it all in.”

See Full Gallery