Remembering Their History

Ahead of her Skims campaign, Kim reflected on her past encounters with Candice and Alessandra, 41.

“I have to tell you a funny story. We were in Miami at my first Victoria’s Secret show. I don’t know how we got in and we went to some club afterwards and you guys were in there in the VIP section,” she told the duo at the photo shoot. “This had to have been 2008 and I was, like, staring at you guys. So, the fact that you are doing this is such a big deal for me. I love you guys so much and I want you to know I am so appreciative.”