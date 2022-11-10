Changing Her Appearance

According to the Selfish author, the process of dyeing her hair took more than 15 hours.

“I didn’t get a lot of sleep because we had to pull an all-nighter to dye my hair blonde,” she revealed. “This hair dyeing process is so tedious and annoying. We don’t have a shampoo bowl, so we have to rinse it a million times. It is what it is.”

Kim continued: “It has to be the right color [and] my hair can’t fall out. We have to get it right because we have one day to dye it, so we are going to be up for the next 15 hours just dyeing it.”

Her hairstylist also weighed in on his client’s “dedication” to her vision. “At the minute it is half black, half blonde. The last time we took a week to do the color and now we have two days to do it,” he noted. “[Kim] is ready to sit down for 15-hour sessions but every strand of hair matters so we are just taking it really slow.”