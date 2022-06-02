A Normal Relationship

For Kim, the most fulfilling part of her new romance is getting to have normal moments with Pete.

“I never knew that you could just be so happy watching a TV series and going to the gym. From someone that I never thought would even go to the gym or has been to the gym before,” she told her sisters. “I actually don’t care if I go out like this and have no makeup on. It is the most refreshing feeling to not feel [like I have to always be perfect].”

During the conversation, Kim gushed about a sweet gesture that happened in the early stages of her relationship.

“I had this big pimple on my nose and I kept complaining. One thing that we seriously have in common is that we are obsessed with skincare and dermatology. I fell asleep because I was so tired and I woke up in the morning with dried pimple medicine on my nose,” she said. “He put it on for me in my sleep because he knew that I really needed it to go away.”