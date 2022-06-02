A Revelation

During a workout with Khloé, Kim questions whether the famous sisters “baby the men” in their lives too much.

In response to Kim’s “epiphany,” Khloé weighed in on their high-profile romances. “We literally hand-feed everyone. We coddle them, we put them in a little f–king blanket and we hand-feed them. We give them the cozy collection,” the Good American cofounder shared. “Like men want to be nurtured but when you do they don’t get out of that fetal position.”

For Kim, the conversation taught her a lesson about her love life. “I feel like we baby everyone at this point. So, moving forward whatever relationship I am in, I just won’t allow that energy,” the Skims founder explained. “Everyone that enters your life should just be the biggest asset.”