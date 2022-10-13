Being Shaped by Her Past

According to the aspiring attorney, her childhood offered a glimpse at a simple upbringing.

“Yeah, we grew up privileged but people don’t know the story of [Caitlyn Jenner] and mom having to sell their Hidden Hills house because they couldn’t afford it and they moved into an apartment,” Kim told Kendall, 26, about growing up without a solid income. “Mom really started her career and making money at 50.”

The TV personally continued: “Growing up and seeing her hustle and seeing her get up every day with six kids that she had to take care of. I saw her work her ass off. That really inspired me to work.”