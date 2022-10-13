Making Moves to Put It Behind Her

While cameras were rolling, Khloé Kardashian offered her older sister advice about the controversy, saying, “We are built for this. Mind over matter. All of it is just noise.”

Kim, however, admitted she felt conflicted about the response to her comments.

“I am usually so together [but] I am being tested. There is just so much going on. I said what I said about people working. Do I believe in that? Yes. I believe you have to work harder to do that but I was just so blindsided by how angry people got,” she shared with Khloé, 38, and Kendall Jenner. “Enough people were triggered that I want to be responsible and understand why people feel the way that they feel. I do understand that not everyone was given the same opportunities that we were given.”