Placing Blame

Amid the backlash, Kris Jenner reflected on the choice of questions that her loved ones answered.

“I don’t know why this question got started about how much talent we have. Would they ask Jeff Bezos that? Can you dance? Can you sing? We have some amazing businesses that became super successful and we enjoyed being together as a family and working on those companies,” the matriarch, 66, told the cameras. “And that is our superpower. Not too shabby.”