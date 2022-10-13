Showing Their Support

In the new episode, Kendall clapped back at the public response to Kim’s comments. “It has gotten completely out of control all the false narratives that people believe in. It is just exhausting,” the model said. “And then it goes into the whole situation that you are dealing with.”

Kim also hinted at her offscreen drama with ex Kanye West, adding, “Kanye posted that he can’t see the kids and I am like, ‘You were here this morning. Stop with this narrative. I can’t take it anymore.’ But then I don’t want to go back and forth with the internet.”

Meanwhile, Khloé accused the rapper of “gaslighting” Kim amid the messy situation. “All of it is whatever narrative everyone wants to believe,” she added. “We should buy them all lighters for Christmas and be like, ‘This is because you gaslight everyone.'”