Her Connection to Marilyn

“It was scandalous that she wore a sheer nude dress. It was the first time that anyone had worn a naked dress and it was scandalous at his birthday,” Kim pointed out, noting she was “fascinated” by the late model. “I love that she did things her way. She transformed herself to be this complete icon and now everyone on the planet knows who she is. Much respect.”

For the businesswoman, it was important to have her Met Gala ensemble depict a story. “Ever since I did the Balenciaga look with the face mask and covered from head to toe, it changed how I feel about just looking pretty on a red carpet,” she shared. “Especially for the Met, it is not just about looking pretty. I