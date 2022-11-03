Making It Work

During the episode, Kim broke down the steps she took before trying on the famous gown.

“I have googled her measurements and compared to my measurements. The weight of my shoulders and my body makes me like a shapeshifter,” she told the cameras. “I can squeeze into anything, but no one trusts us. For years, they wouldn’t send samples and then once I would get to Paris and try it on then they would be like, ‘Oh, wait she actually fits in our stuff.'”

In a confessional, the TV personality said she had “no backup plan,” joking, “The backup plan is I will be in my Skims pajamas at home eating.”