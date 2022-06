A Sweet Surprise

In June 2022, Kim offered a glimpse at her simple dates with the former SNL star. “We went to the movies in Staten Island and all I wanted was Dibs. I am obsessed with Dibs but you can only get them at gas stations these days,” she explained after Pete had the snack delivered to her on a flight. “But is it sweet or is it being a dick because I have a swimsuit shoot? And I shouldn’t have eaten that.”