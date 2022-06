Praising His Presence

“Kim found a guy who’s a great guy. He’s so sweet,” Scott Disick told Khloé during an episode in June 2022. “[He] does so much. He picked us up from the airport the other day, like, [with] the coffee she wanted. Had a coffee for me — I didn’t want to tell him it’s the completely wrong one. He’s just a great person. You can tell he cares about people’s feelings.”