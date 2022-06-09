Their Blossoming Romance

“So, this is how it went down with me and Pete. I did Saturday Night Live and then when we kissed in a scene it was just a vibe. I was like, ‘Oh s–t. Maybe I just need to try something different.’ But Pete does not come to my afterparty and everyone was at my afterparty. He is not giving me the time of day,” Kim revealed during a confessional interview in June 2022.

The businesswoman admitted that she was the one to reach out to her now-boyfriend. “So, a few days later I called the producer at SNL and was like, ‘Hey do you have Pete’s number?’ I text him,” she shared. “I wasn’t even thinking, ‘I am going to be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking, ‘Heard about this BDE, I need to get out there.’ I was basically DTF (down to f–k).”