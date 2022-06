Unique Courtship

While reflecting on the early days of her relationship, Kim shared an interesting conversation between her and Pete. “One time Pete was like, ‘Babe let’s go get some ice cream at Thrifty.’ And I was like,[ ‘Oh my God, you are making me so f–king horny. Rite Aid? Thrifty?’ It was literally like one of the best nights of my life,” she said to the cameras.