Up Close and Personal

During season 2, Kim recalled a steamy moment between her and her then-boyfriend.

“Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend and we were sitting in front of the fireplace just talking for hours,” she told her grandmother Mary Jo Campbell. “And I was like, ‘My grandmother told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,’ so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you.”

Later in the episode, Kris and Khloé freaked out and assumed Kim got engaged to Pete when she said she had big news.

After the KKW Beauty founder clarified that the update was about his space trip, her mother praised the comedian, saying, “Pete is amazing. No drama, no stress, he is just Pete. He fits in with the family. I think Kim is happy — she laughs and she is more confident. Pete brings out the best in her.”