‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’

Tom Hanks portrayed Fred Rogers, a.k.a. Mister Rogers of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, in 2019 just one year after a documentary on the star debuted. The Marielle Heller-directed biographical film is inspired by journalist Tom Junod’s 1998 Esquire article “Can You Say … Hero?” Hanks’ performance was recognized with nominations at the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and BAFTA Awards.