The Beyoncé Connection

Beyoncé’s “Be Alive” appeared in an October 2021 trailer for King Richard. Smith told Entertainment Weekly that the “Halo” singer was inspired to contribute the previously unreleased ballad after viewing a screening of the film.

“The marriage of a movie and a song is a kind of magic that’s unmatched in entertainment,” Smith said in October 2021. “I was so happy when Beyoncé called.”

The track is featured in the closing credits of the biopic.