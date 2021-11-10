Will Smith Was ‘Terrified’ to Hear Venus, Serena's Review of ‘King Richard’

Venus and Serena’s First Reaction to the Film

In November 2021, Smith revealed that he was “terrified” to hear what the sisters thought of King Richard. “They were going to withhold whether or not they put their names on the film until they saw it,” he explained during an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “So, then I get the call that Venus and Serena are walking into the theatre to see the film and … it’s the worst two hours ever.”

Smith hoped they liked it — but they ended up loving it. “Venus and Serena cried all the way through,” he said.