Movies Kit Harington Kisses Gemma Chan While Shooting Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ By Dory Jackson 36 mins ago MEGA 5 2 / 5 Lights, Camera, Action! Harington and Chan filmed their scenes as Dane Whitman and Sersi, respectively. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News SAG Awards 2020: 5 Nominees to Watch Everything to Know About the SAG Awards 2020: Nominees, Presenters, How to Watch and More Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News