An Unexpected Medical Approach

Kourtney revealed that her doctor had a unique suggestion for dealing with abnormal thyroid levels. “He told me that the thing that would help it was drinking his [semen] like four times a week,” she shared.

At the time, she also gushed about having her then-fiancé by her side as they prepare for the next chapter in their lives. “I am super grateful that Travis is doing this with me. I don’t think I can do this on my own,” she admitted to the cameras. “I just feel like this is something we have to do together. Making a baby together means we have to be on the same page.”