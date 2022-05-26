Breaking the Treatments Down

During their visit to the spa, the specialist confirmed that they would be focusing on different treatments for Kourtney and Travis.

The record producer went through a pinda sweda, which is a type of massage therapy, that helped take the inflammation out of his body. He later agreed to do a shiro vasti, which is an herbal oil head bath.

Kourtney, for her part, offered a glimpse at her ginger foot bath treatment that helped bring warmth to the womb. She also had a yogi steam and a abhyanga massage that is done with warm oil applied on the entire body.

“You never really know what kind of treatment you are going to be getting that day. But it is customized to each individual and to what you need,” she explained, noting there was a focus on preparing her body to have a baby.