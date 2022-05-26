Finding Common Ground With Scott

After their health treatments, Kourtney revealed to Khloé Kardashian that she decided to talk to Scott about their issues.

“I was only going to say it if he asked. So he called me and said, ‘Hey can I have Reign’s mitt? By the way, should I just be expecting to not be invited to dinners from now on?'” she recalled. “I said, ‘Honestly, there is some unfinished business. A conversation would be helpful to get out of this strange place.”

According to Kourtney, Scott expressed interest in addressing their personal drama.