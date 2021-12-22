Everything to Know About Knives Out 2

A Long Wait
Henwick, a longtime fan of Rian Johnson, is thrilled she’s finally getting the chance to have a larger role in one of his films. She was supposed to have a small role in his Star Wars film, The Last Jedi, after appearing in J.J. Abrams‘ The Force Awakens, but her character was cut from the movie.
“Cut to this year, I finally got sent this script and I was like, ‘Put me in coach. Give me a Zoom. I don’t care if I get it. I just want to speak to Rian,'” the Matrix Resurrections star told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2021. “So I revealed all of this to him. I was like, ‘I have a bone to pick with you!’ And of course, he was forced — he was morally obligated — to cast me in Knives Out.”
As they were filming the project, the Brick director allowed her to watch him work. “The main reason I really signed on was because I actually wanted to study him,” Henwick explained. “He let me shadow him on and off throughout production, and he gave me directing advice. So it was just the best time.”Back to top