Everything to Know About Knives Out 2

A Long Wait

Henwick, a longtime fan of Rian Johnson, is thrilled she’s finally getting the chance to have a larger role in one of his films. She was supposed to have a small role in his Star Wars film, The Last Jedi, after appearing in J.J. Abrams‘ The Force Awakens, but her character was cut from the movie.

“Cut to this year, I finally got sent this script and I was like, ‘Put me in coach. Give me a Zoom. I don’t care if I get it. I just want to speak to Rian,'” the Matrix Resurrections star told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2021. “So I revealed all of this to him. I was like, ‘I have a bone to pick with you!’ And of course, he was forced — he was morally obligated — to cast me in Knives Out.”

As they were filming the project, the Brick director allowed her to watch him work. “The main reason I really signed on was because I actually wanted to study him,” Henwick explained. “He let me shadow him on and off throughout production, and he gave me directing advice. So it was just the best time.”