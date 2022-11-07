A Look Inside from the New Ensemble

The cast opened up about their characters in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in November 2022, with Hudson explaining that the film focuses on “terrible people” who “do terrible things all the time, and it’s delicious to watch.”

Hahn added that Johnson “doesn’t just pick people who are right for the parts, but instead “everyone is on the same playing field.”

Norton, for his part, noted that “there’s a lot of exuberance within the story” and the audience “can feel that a lot of fun has gone into making it.”