A Wrap on Filming

Writer and director Johnson confirmed on September 13, 2021, that filming wrapped on the movie. “We just wrapped production on the next Benoit Blanc mystery,” he tweeted before giving a shout-out to Leos Carax’s musical psychological film Anette. “And also I finally watched Annette and holy s—t it’s amazing. Sending so much love and gratitude to our INCREDIBLE crew and cast and Leos Carax!”