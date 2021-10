It’s Better Than the Original

Craig promised that the sequel is not just a remake of the original, it’s something all its own. “Dare I say it’s better?” the Skyfall actor told Empire in October 2021. “We’ll see. I don’t want to tempt fate. It’s different, and that’s the amazing thing.”

He continued, “It’s still a Benoit Blanc mystery, but it’s very different. I’m very excited about it.”