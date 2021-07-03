New Cast

Knives Out 2 will have plenty of suspects for fans including Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline.

Bautista discussed joining the popular franchise after his involvement was announced.

“It feels terrifying. I’m nervous about it. I’m really nervous,” Bautista told Slash Film before filming began in May 2021. “It’s one of those things where now the pressure’s on, because people are expecting things from you. I want to deliver. I take pride in that. I’m a game player. I want to throw a touchdown pass.”

He added: “I know the script is brilliant, I know the director is brilliant. The names are going to get bigger and better, and for me, I can’t get it out of my head that — there’s always going to be a part of me that feels like I’m new to this and I’m still learning, and I want to be able to hold my own. So there is a bit of an intimidation factor, because all these actors and directors are just accomplished and seasoned and award-winners.”