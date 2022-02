Release Date

Craig revealed to Javier Bardem in January 2022 that fans could expect to see the sequel in the fall. “We did the second one in the summer. We shot in Greece and then we filmed studio work in Serbia. It’s finished, it’s in the can,” the star said during an episode of Variety’s Actors on Actors. “Rian’s editing now and it’ll be out Autumn of this year. It’s done, amazing really.”