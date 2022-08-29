Will Daniel Craig Bring Back Detective Benoit’s Southern Accent?

The detective’s distinct southern drawl was memorable for viewers — but not for Craig. The actor had to brush up on the dialect before filming the sequel.

“I went away to work with an accent coach for three or four months before we started shooting,” Craig told Empire in an August 2022 profile. “I’d forgotten the accent and I didn’t want to do a pastiche. I wanted to make it as grounded and as anchored in reality as possible.”