Kourtney Reveals She 'Blacked Out' During Las Vegas Wedding With Travis

Kris and Kim’s Reaction

In response to the news, Kim Kardashian pointed out that the nuptials were “not real,” telling Kris Jenner, “We have all done it once in our lives.”

The momager, 66, for her part, reminded Kim, 42, that her wedding to Damon Thomas was legal. “I am not going to lie — it would be so disappointing if Kourtney really got married in Vegas and I wasn’t there. But I guess I would get over it. Been there, done that,” Kris told the cameras, referring to Kim’s marriage to the music producer from 2000 to 2004. “Kim did it too and she didn’t even tell me when she came home.”