How The Kardashians Feel

Not all of the family members were on the same page when it came to knowing that the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney would be the perfect match. According to Kris Jenner, “This is a relationship that I don’t think anybody saw coming because they have known each other for so long and they were such good friends.”

Khloé, 37, for her part, noted that she “definitely saw” the romance coming. Kim, 41, also added, “For years we have been telling Kourtney that her and Travis should hook up.”

Kris, 66, also got candid about her eldest daughter’s heavy PDA with her new man. “They are so happy, they seem so in love and never stop making out by the way,” the matriarch joked. “I am not really sure that Kourtney has a type but if she does then it is definitely Travis.”

Later in the episode, Khloé spoke to the cameras about seeing Kourtney move on since her tumultuous relationship with Scott. “Kourtney has just been in this amazing relationship. It is like the first time that I have seen her happy and I am so happy for this win for her. She really deserves it,” the Good American founder shared.