Kourtney’s Attempt to Move On

After Scott wasn’t invited to a Kardashian family barbecue, Kourtney pointed out that she wanted to live in the present instead of the past. “Scott and I have been broken up for seven years and I gave him ten years before that. So why is everyone making such a big deal about this?” she asked during a confessional interview. “Let’s just not hate on a girl who finally knows what she deserves.”