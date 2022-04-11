Scott’s​​ Dating Life

Scott, who split with Amelia Gray Hamlin shortly after the DM drama, revealed that he was getting ready to settle down.

“If I want to find somebody real, serious and someone I would actually want to spend my life with then it would have to be somebody [more age appropriate]. When you are with an equal you have to go back and forth,” he explained, adding that he wasn’t quite there yet. “I think it is a big step for me. But not over 30. I don’t care. Whatever it is. If I love somebody, it doesn’t matter their age. … I’m not sure about that.”

During the conversation, Khloé told the cameras that she still thinks the New York native cares about Kourtney in a romantic sense. “Everyone knows he is still in love with Kourtney, it’s not a secret. But this is 100 percent the happiest I have seen Kourtney,” the Revenge Body host said. “I know how much Travis and Kourtney love each other and that has to be hard for anyone to process — especially when it’s so public.”