Scott’s New Normal

The Talentless cofounder didn’t hold back about the changes that came with Kourtney’s relationship with Travis.

“This is probably the first time in fifteen years that we have had a really long break from having cameras follow our every move. And I think it got a little lonely,” he said during a conversation with Khloé. “Honestly I think for the first time in my life it is finally starting to change. Now that Kourtney has her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on.”