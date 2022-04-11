When It All Started

While reflecting on the beginning of their relationship, Kourtney noted that she was “definitely always attracted” to Travis. “I just think it was the right time in my life. I had taken a year to myself, but my closest best friends have always said, ‘You have to hook up with Travis,'” she recalled. “We would almost play house because we would do things together with our kids.”

For the reality star, the pandemic played a huge role in her dating life. “We kept texting [during the pandemic] so I just put it out there. [We had] flirtatious conversation,” she continued. “Finally, I think once I made it known, he asked me to watch a movie and the whole movie he didn’t make a move.”

Kourtney also joked that the musician was “taking a long time” to make a move during their first official date.

“The movie was over, and we started another movie and I was like, ‘I don’t have time for this movie marathon.’ So, I made the first move,” she added, noting how special her bond is with Travis. “Watching him with my daughter and how amazing he is with her. The way he speaks to her is so special. Travis and I talk about a future all the time. The second we fell in love I think we knew how different it was from anything either of us have had before. So, I think we absolutely see a future together.”