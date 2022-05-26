Top 5

Stories

Reality TV

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Detail Their No Sex Cleanse Amid IVF Journey, Reveal Doctor Advised She Drink His Semen

By
Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker Rocker Chic Couple Style Update
 Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
6
3 / 6
podcast

An Unexpected Medical Approach

Kourtney revealed that her doctor had a unique suggestion for dealing with abnormal thyroid levels. “He told me that the thing that would help it was drinking his [semen] like four times a week,” she shared.

At the time, she also gushed about having her then-fiancé by her side as they prepare for the next chapter in their lives. “I am super grateful that Travis is doing this with me. I don’t think I can do this on my own,” she admitted to the cameras. “I just feel like this is something we have to do together. Making a baby together means we have to be on the same page.”

Back to top