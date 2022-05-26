Top 5

Stories

Reality TV

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Detail Their No Sex Cleanse Amid IVF Journey, Reveal Doctor Advised She Drink His Semen

By
Where Was Rob Stars Who Skipped Kourtney Travis 3rd Wedding Scott Disick
 Larry Marano/Shutterstock
6
6 / 6
podcast

Finding Common Ground With Scott

After their health treatments, Kourtney revealed to Khloé Kardashian that she decided to talk to Scott about their issues.

“I was only going to say it if he asked. So he called me and said, ‘Hey can I have Reign’s mitt? By the way, should I just be expecting to not be invited to dinners from now on?'” she recalled. “I said, ‘Honestly, there is some unfinished business. A conversation would be helpful to get out of this strange place.”

According to Kourtney, Scott expressed interest in addressing their personal drama.  

Back to top