Taking a Trip

While flying to Milan for their fittings, Kourtney opened up about how the pair handle traveling without their kids. “I was worried that he wouldn’t have any options and that he would just be sitting there,” she explained. “Because for him to leave his kids, he is like me with leaving the kids.”

The TV personality continued: “This is also the longest time period that me and Travis are leaving our kids. From Milan we are going to New York and then we finally get to go home to our kids. We are both similar and get this guilty feeling, but we shorten it up as much as we can.”

(Kourtney shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick, while Travis is the father of Landon, 19, Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.)